Bull of the Day: Palomar Holdings (PLMR)

In an investing world dominated by AI hype, unprofitable hyper-growth companies, and growing market uncertainty, it can be refreshing to buy stock in a simple, steadily growing business with a proven track record. Palomar Holdings ( PLMR ) is a specialty insurance provider that operates in a sector often overlooked by investors chasing the latest high-flying tech stocks.

No, insurance is not the most exciting or flashy industry, but it quietly boasts one of the most resilient and advantaged business models out there. With strong unit economics, predictable cash flows, and a product that remains essential regardless of market cycles, well-run insurers can be long-term wealth creators.

Palomar stands out with its top Zacks Rank, impressive growth forecasts, reasonable valuation, and strong price momentum, making it a compelling stock to consider in today’s market.



Palomar’s Impressive Sales and Earnings Growth

Palomar Holdings boasts exceptional business metrics that highlight its strong growth trajectory and powerful business model. The company is expected to deliver 33.6% revenue growth this year, followed by another 22.1% increase next year. On the bottom line, earnings are projected to climb 25% this year and another 18.3% next year, reflecting both operational efficiency and disciplined underwriting.

Beyond its impressive top- and bottom-line growth, Palomar also benefits from expanding profitability, with net margins currently sitting at 21.1% and trending higher.

Further solidifying its fundamental strength, analysts have been consistently raising earnings estimates for the past year, signaling increasing confidence in Palomar’s business prospects. Over the last two months alone, estimates have risen across multiple timeframes, helping Palomar secure a coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. This sustained upward trend in earnings expectations suggests continued momentum and a favorable outlook for investors.



PLMR Stock Boast Strong Momentum

In addition to its impressive growth forecasts and solid business model, PLMR stock price action indicates higher prices may be imminent. After gapping significantly higher following its recent quarterly earnings report, the stock has been consolidating and forming a compelling bull flag. As the company continues to put up a truly impressive performance, it seems that more and more investors are accumulating shares, and I would not be surprised to see PLMR stock break higher in the near future.



Palomar Holdings Shares Trade at a Reasonable Valuation

Palomar is currently trading at 22.9x forward earnings, which is below the industry average of 29.8x. The company is also growing faster than the average company in the industry and its stock price is considerably outperforming the industry and sector. These factors together make PLMR’s valuation quite attractive.



Should Investors Buy Shares in PLMR?

Palomar Holdings presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong growth trajectory, robust business model, and favorable valuation, distinguishing itself in a market often focused on more volatile sectors. With impressive revenue and earnings growth forecasts, alongside a top Zacks Rank, PLMR is well-positioned for continued success, making it an attractive option for investors seeking stability and long-term wealth creation.

