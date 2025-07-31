Bull Of The Day: OptimizeRX (OPRX)

OptimizeRX (OPRX) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an F for Value and an A for Growth. The company runs a health solutions platform that helps physicians and patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. The company is expected to report earnings on 8/7, so now is a great time to take a look at this small cap company. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

OptimizeRX (OPRX) has posted four consecutive beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The takeaway from the earnings history is that the company has an average positive earnings surprise of 105% over the last year.

The most recent earnings print saw the company post $0.08 when the consensus was at -$0.11. That 19 cent beat translates into a positive earnings surprise of 172%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for OptimizeRX (OPRX).

The full year 2025 has increased from $0.51 to $0.54 over the last 60 days.

2026 has increased from $0.66 to $0.68 over the same time period.

Growth

There is good growth projected for OptimizeRX (OPRX). This fiscal year analysts are expecting $103M in revenue which would be good for 12.7% topline growth.

Next fiscal year, the consensus is calling for $117M and that would be good for 12.6%.

Valuation

The forward PE for OptimizeRX (OPRX) is just above the market multiple at 23x. The price to book is low at 2x and that should keep the value oriented investors interested in the stock. Price to sales comes in at 2.5x.

Margins have increased from -3.1% to -0.2% over the last two quarters so investors are expecting that metric to be positive when the company reports again.

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

