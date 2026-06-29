Bull of the Day: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX) has quietly become one of biotech's strongest earnings stories, combining impressive commercial execution with a rapidly improving profit outlook.

While many biotechnology companies remain years away from consistent profitability, Neurocrine has established itself as a cash-generating growth company thanks to the continued success of its flagship movement-disorder treatment, INGREZZA, an expanding commercial portfolio, and a promising late-stage pipeline.

Even more encouraging for investors, Wall Street analysts have become increasingly optimistic about the company's earnings prospects over the last two months.

A wave of upward earnings estimate revisions has helped propel NBIX to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling favorable near-term expectations.



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Neurocrine’s Compelling EPS Revisions

One of the strongest indicators behind Neurocrine's bullish outlook is the magnitude of recent earnings estimate revisions.

Over the last 60 days, analysts have steadily raised their profit forecasts across every major reporting period:

Current quarter EPS has increased from $1.82 to $2.25 (+23.6%)

Next quarter EPS has climbed from $2.23 to $2.46 (+10.3%)

Current fiscal year EPS has improved from $8.00 to $9.47 (+18.4%)

Next fiscal year EPS has increased from $9.48 to $10.79 (+13.8%)



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More impressive, estimate revisions have been almost entirely one-sided. According to Zacks data, all recent analyst revisions have moved higher, with virtually no downward revisions over the period.

That broad agreement among analysts is precisely the type of earnings momentum that the stock market and the Zacks Rank system reward, helping Neurocrine earn its coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

INGREZZA Continues to Fuel Growth

Neurocrine's commercial success continues to revolve around INGREZZA, its market-leading treatment for movement disorders such as tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease chorea.

The company generated $2.86 billion in annual revenue during 2025, representing 22% year over year growth.

Furthermore, management expects another strong year in 2026, guiding for $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion in INGREZZA sales. Wall Street is equally optimistic, with analysts projecting Neurocrine's total revenue to climb 31% this year to $3.75 billion, followed by another 16% increase in FY27 to $4.34 billion.

INGREZZA is benefiting from:

Growing physician adoption

Expanded patient awareness

Strong reimbursement coverage

Continued penetration within existing indications

Meanwhile, Neurocrine is becoming less dependent on a single product as newer therapies, including CRENESSITY, are contributing to revenue while the company advances numerous late-stage neuroscience programs.

Record Results are Building Momentum

Neurocrine has continued to deliver operating results that justify analysts' rising expectations.

During Q1, the company posted record quarterly revenue of more than $800 million, driven by continued INGREZZA strength and an encouraging contribution from newer products. Management also reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook while highlighting multiple pipeline catalysts expected over the next several years.

Strong execution has translated directly into expanding profitability, which helps explain why analysts have become increasingly confident in Neurocrine's future earnings power.

Attractive Growth at a Reasonable Valuation

Despite trading near 52-week highs of $169 a share, Neurocrine stock still appears reasonably valued relative to its earnings outlook.

Shares trade at roughly 17X forward earnings, a very modest multiple for a biotechnology company expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth while generating substantial cash flow.

In comparison, Neurocrine’s Zacks Medical-Drugs Industry average is at over 90X forward earnings, which includes noteworthy pharmaceutical peers such as Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL), Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV), and United Therapeutics UTHR).



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Reassuringly, Neurocrine's balance sheet remains healthy as well, with cash and equivalents of over $1.3 billion. Including marketable securities, the company has approximately $2.5 billion in liquidity available to fund continued research, business development, and pipeline expansion.

If Neurocrine continues to execute on both its commercial business and clinical pipeline, today's valuation could still leave plenty of room for additional upside.



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Summary & Conclusion

Biotechnology investing often revolves around binary clinical events, but Neurocrine Biosciences offers investors something different—a profitable commercial business with visible earnings growth supported by improving analyst sentiment.

Neurocrine has become one of the more attractive growth stories in the biotechnology space, thanks to continued strength from INGREZZA, the rollout of newer therapies, and a robust clinical pipeline.

For investors seeking a high-reward biotech stock with strong earnings momentum rather than speculative promise, NBIX is certainly worthy of consideration.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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