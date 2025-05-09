Bull of the Day: Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG)

While equity markets have rebounded from last month’s tariff-driven volatility, global investors appear to be gradually rotating into non-dollar denominated assets. Alongside leading international markets like Japan, financial stocks, particularly global institutions, are attracting renewed attention.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ) stands out as both the largest financial institution in Japan and one of the largest banking groups in the world. With over $3 trillion in assets and operations across more than 50 countries, MUFG provides a full spectrum of financial services, including commercial and trust banking, asset management, and securities trading, to retail and institutional clients alike.

Beyond benefiting from capital flows into international equities and global financials, MUFG also boasts a top Zacks Rank, reasonable valuation, and notable relative strength, all pointing to growing investor interest. While it may not be the most disruptive or fastest-growing stock in the market, Mitsubishi UFJ offers something increasingly valuable in today’s environment: steady, low-volatility returns in an uncertain world.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Warren Buffett Confesses he Loves Japanese Stocks

At Berkshire Hathaway’s 2025 annual meeting, Warren Buffett reiterated his enthusiasm for Japanese equities, stating he plans to hold shares in Japan’s five major trading houses, including Mitsubishi Financial, for “50 years or more.” He praised the strong returns these investments have delivered over the past several years and emphasized Berkshire has no intention of selling.

Buffett noted the appealing differences in culture and corporate governance between Japanese and US firms, which he believes enhance long-term value.

For investors looking to follow a similar path, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group offers an accessible, high-quality entry point into Japan’s financial sector. As Japan’s largest bank, MUFG shares many of the same characteristics Buffett finds attractive: stability, global reach, and long-term earnings potential, all at a reasonable valuation.

Mitsubishi Financial Group: Earnings Momentum and Attractive Valuation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group continues to show impressive earnings momentum, backed by upward-trending estimate revisions and solid long-term growth expectations. Analysts have raised their earnings forecasts by 10.1% for the current year and 7.3% for next year, helping to earn MUFG a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

Looking ahead, the company is expected to grow earnings at a 13.2% annual rate over the next three to five years. Despite this growth outlook, the stock trades at a modest 10.5x forward earnings, just above its 10-year median and in line with industry averages.

Given the current global focus on diversifying away from US-centric assets and the renewed investor interest in Japanese equities, MUFG may warrant a re-rating to a more premium multiple over time.

With its combination of earnings strength and an attractive valuation, MUFG’s PEG ratio stands at just 0.8, suggesting the stock remains undervalued relative to its growth potential—a compelling setup for value-oriented investors seeking international exposure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy Shares in MUFG?

For investors seeking stability, global diversification, and value, Mitsubishi Financial Group checks all the boxes. With strong earnings momentum, a top Zacks Rank, and exposure to a resurgent Japanese equity market, MUFG offers a rare mix of reliability and upside.

It may not be flashy, but in a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, MUFG stands out as a smart, steady addition to any globally and long-term minded portfolio.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.