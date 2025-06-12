Bull of the Day: Manchester United (MANU)

Manchester United (MANU) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an D for Value and a C for Growth. A recent earnings beat has this stock in the spotlight. It's not too often that professional sports teams our public companies but this is one stock that is just that. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Manchester United (MANU) has posted four consecutive beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The takeaway from the earnings history is that the company has an average positive earnings surprise of 56% over the last year.

The most recent earnings print saw the company post -$0.04 when the consensus was at -$0.33. That 29 cent beat translates into a positive earnings surprise of 87.5%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for Manchester United (MANU).

The full year 2025 has seen a big move, going from -$0.74 to -$0.38 over the last 30 days.

2026 saw a move higher as well, going from -$0.82 to -$0.17 over the same period.

