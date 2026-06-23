Bull of the Day: Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)

Biotech stocks can be some of the most volatile names in the market, especially when the story depends on regulatory decisions, clinical trial readouts or uncertain commercialization timelines. But every once in a while, a company begins to move from promise to execution, and that is where the opportunity can become especially interesting for investors.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is one of those stories. The company is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on rare cardiopulmonary diseases, including pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its lead product, YUTREPIA, has quickly become the center of the investment thesis, giving Liquidia a real commercial growth engine with significant profit tailwinds.

That shift is already showing up in the numbers, the stock price, and Wall Street sentiment. LQDA currently sports a top Zacks Rank, reflecting positive earnings estimate revisions, while the stock has also displayed strong momentum as investors respond to the company’s accelerating commercial launch. Investors looking for a biotech name with improving fundamentals and strong technical action, Liquidia stands out as today’s Bull of the Day.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LQDA Shares Rally on Upgrades

Liquidia’s fundamentals have shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Earnings estimates have moved sharply higher, with current year EPS projections jumping 98% and next year estimates rising 65%. That surge in analyst confidence has helped push LQDA to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The growth profile is equally impressive. Sales are expected to climb 315% this year and another 67% next year, while earnings are projected to grow 471% this year from deeply negative levels, followed by another 62% increase next year. These are the kinds of inflection points that can create exceptional opportunities for investors, especially when a company is moving from a development-stage story into a more durable commercial growth phase.

Even after a significant rally over the past year, valuation remains reasonable relative to the growth outlook. At just 24x forward earnings, LQDA stands out as a rare biotech name with accelerating sales, surging earnings estimates, strong price momentum, and a top Zacks Rank.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LQDA Stock Breaks Out

The technical picture is just as compelling. With strong momentum at its back, LQDA recently broke out from a bullish continuation pattern on a major surge in volume.

That volume makes the move more convincing, as heavy trading activity often signals broader participation and potential institutional demand. As long as the stock holds above its breakout area and earnings estimates continue rising, the trend remains constructive.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in LQDA?

Healthcare can be a useful portfolio diversifier, especially for investors heavily exposed to technology, AI, and other high-momentum areas of the market. Biotech also appears to be in the early stages of a stronger run after several years of more challenging activity.

Within that backdrop, LQDA stands out. The stock has a top Zacks Rank, major upward earnings estimate revisions, accelerating sales, improving profitability and a bullish technical breakout. For investors who can tolerate biotech volatility, Liquidia offers a compelling combination of momentum and improving fundamentals.

After a sharp rally, pullbacks are always possible. But as long as estimates continue moving higher and the stock holds its breakout, LQDA remains an attractive healthcare stock to watch.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.