Bull of the Day: Life Time Group Holdings (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has quietly become one of the most impressive growth stories in the consumer discretionary space.

While much of the leisure complex has struggled under the weight of cautious discretionary spending, this premium health-and-wellness operator has done the opposite — growing memberships, raising dues, expanding margins, and stringing together a perfect record of earnings beats. The stock’s standing in our rating system reflects a powerful wave of upward earnings estimate revisions, historically one of the most reliable forces driving share prices higher.

Shares have been marching steadily, recently notching a fresh 52-week high. The stock has gained nearly 70% since the start of the year, a remarkable showing set against a Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that has declined roughly 10% over the same stretch. That kind of relative strength is exactly what we look for.

A Leading Industry Group

Life Time is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 30% out of approximately 246 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform over the next 3 to 6 months.

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. The industry’s improving positioning has been driven by a positive earnings outlook for its constituent companies in aggregate. Stocks in this group are also relatively undervalued, signifying a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Life Time Group Holdings operates a portfolio of premium athletic country clubs and health-and-wellness destinations across the United States and Canada. Unlike the low-cost gym operators it is often lumped in with, Life Time has positioned itself at the luxury end of the market, offering expansive facilities that combine fitness floors, group studios, aquatics, racquet sports, spa and salon services, cafes and coworking space under a single membership.

The model is designed to make the club a daily destination rather than an occasional stop — and that engagement translates directly into pricing power and retention. Life Time benefits from resilient demand for premium fitness and wellness services, higher membership dues, and increased member spending on in-center offerings such as personal training, recovery and nutrition programs.

Layered on top are continued club expansion, growing digital engagement and ongoing operational efficiencies, all of which are supporting both revenue growth and profitability. Importantly, the affluent membership base that Life Time targets has proven far more resilient to macroeconomic pressure than the mass-market consumer — a meaningful advantage in the current environment.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Life Time’s execution has been exceptional. The company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last eight quarters. In its most recent report back in May, Life Time delivered earnings of $0.42 per share against a consensus estimate of $0.39, while also topping the consensus revenue mark. That consistency is precisely the trait our system is built to identify.

The forward picture is where the case sharpens. For the quarter ended June 2026 — due to be reported on July 30th — the Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $0.45 per share, representing year-over-year growth of 21.6%, on revenues of $844.5 million, up 10.9%.

Critically, that consensus EPS figure has been revised 2.27% higher over just the past week, and a higher Most Accurate Estimate has produced an Earnings ESP of +1.12%. When a positive Earnings ESP is combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), our research shows the odds of an earnings beat rise substantially. For the full year, Life Time is expected to post earnings of $1.70 per share on $3.33 billion in revenues, with 2026 sales and earnings projected to grow 11.3% and 18.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Get Technical

Life Time LTH has been one of the cleaner uptrends in the entire consumer space. This is exactly the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio — one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Image Source: StockCharts

Notice how shares reside above upward-sloping 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages, a hallmark of a healthy bull trend, with the stock recently pushing to fresh 52-week highs on expanding volume. Momentum has built steadily throughout 2026.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Life Time has recently witnessed sharp upward revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and LTH continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Life Time transformed the way consumers approach their personal health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, aging and entertainment.

The company is a rare find, powered by a differentiated premium model and an affluent, sticky membership base. Currently, LTH sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), placing it in the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks on estimate revisions.

With eight consecutive earnings beats, rising estimates, a favorable Earnings ESP heading into the July 30th print, and a technical picture in fine shape, the setup is compelling. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put Life Time on your watchlist.

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Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.