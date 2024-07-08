Bull of the Day: J.Jill (JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. JILL is back on trend with women's apparel and has raised full year 2024 guidance. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) also recently initiated a quarterly dividend.



J.Jill is a national women's retailer that provides apparel, footwear and accessories. It operates 244 stores in the United States and an e-commerce platform. It's a small cap company with a market cap of just $399 million.



Another Beat in Fiscal Q1 2024



On June 7, 2024, J. Jill reported its fiscal first quarter 2024 results and beat on the Zacks Consensus by $0.08, or 7%. Earnings were $1.22 versus the Zacks Consensus of $1.14.



J. Jill has put together an impressive earnings surprise track record the last few years. This was the 11th quarterly earnings beat in a row.



Sales rose 7.5% to $161.5 million from $150.2 million in the year ago period.



Comparable sales, which is a key metric in retail, rose 3.1% year-over-year.



The company also has its direct-to-consumer business humming as it represented 47% of total net sales, which was up 11.6% compared to the first quarter of last year.



Gross margin also expanded 80 basis points to 72.9% from 72.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



Analysts Bullish on F2024 and F2025



J.Jill is bullish. It now expects full year fiscal 2024 sales to grow between 1% and 3%.



The analysts are bullish too. They have been raising their earnings estimates over the past 60 days. That has pushed the Zacks Consensus for fiscal 2024 up to $3.43 from $3.25 just sixty days ago. That is earnings growth of 9.6% over fiscal 2023 as J.Jill made just $3.13 last year.



They are also bullish on fiscal 2025 with analysts expecting another 14.6% earnings growth, or $3.93.



Here's what it looks like on the price and consensus chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reducing Debt and Interest Expense



J. Jill has also made a concerted effort to pay down its outstanding debt. On May 10, 2024, it made a voluntary debt prepayment of $58.2 million.



And on June 24, 2024, J.Jill announced it had executed another voluntary debt principal payment of $27.2 million, which reduced the amount outstanding under the Company's term loan to about $81 million.

In addition to the principal, accrued interest and a 3% voluntary premium were paid, which resulted in a total payment of $28.8 million.



For the June 24 payment, J.Jill used the proceeds from a $31 million primary equity offering completed on June 14, 2024.



Initiating a Dividend



Also on May 10, 2024, the company announced it was initiating a $0.07 per share quarterly dividend. It also said it intends to pay it quarterly, per Board approval, of course.



The dividend is currently yielding 0.8%.



Shares Hit 5-Year Highs in 2024



J.Jill is a small cap company so it's stock is subject to more volatility. But the shares have been rising the last 5 years and hit a new high earlier in 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Year-to-date, shares are up 34%, which is beating the performance of the S&P 500, which is up 17.4% during that same time.



Yet, J.Jill shares are cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 9.9 and has a P/S ratio of only 0.6. A P/S ratio under 1.0 usually indicates a company is undervalued. An investor is getting the shares on sale.



For investors looking for a small cap retailer that is on the upswing, J.Jill should be on your short list.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.