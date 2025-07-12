Bull of the Day: Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS ) is quickly becoming one of the most compelling stories in the market as an emerging powerhouse in the direct-to-consumer healthcare space. The stock has posted outsized gains over the last two years, driven by explosive growth and rising investor enthusiasm, even as it navigates controversy over its efforts to compound its own GLP-1 medications amid nationwide shortages.

That controversy came to a head when Novo Nordisk officially ended its partnership with Hims, a decision that many investors view as shortsighted given the long-term demand trajectory for weight-loss and metabolic drugs. Though Hims stock dropped sharply following the news, shares have rebounded in the following weeks, indicating investors bought shares into the weakness.

What’s driving the optimism? Hims & Hers Health boasts robust growth forecasts, accelerating operating leverage, and strengthening analyst sentiment, helping it earn a top Zacks Rank. The company is capitalizing on powerful secular trends: the rising popularity of GLP-1s, the growing demand for personalized healthcare, and a massive consumer shift toward wellness, convenience, and telehealth platforms.

In short, HIMS has the brand, momentum, and strategic positioning to continue thriving as it shapes consumer healthcare.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS Stock Climbs as Earnings Estimates Rise

Fueled by powerful secular tailwinds and a category-defining business model, Hims & Hers is emerging as one of the fastest-growing companies in its market cap range. The company is capitalizing on the intersection of telehealth, personalized wellness, and rising consumer demand for accessible, branded healthcare experiences.

Revenue is expected to surge by an impressive 58% this year, followed by another strong 22% growth in 2026. Even more striking is the company’s bottom-line acceleration—earnings are projected to soar 174% this year and climb another 38% next year, reflecting not only strong topline momentum but that significant operating leverage and improved margin discipline.

And yet, even these projections may understate the story. Hims has a consistent track record of outperforming Wall Street expectations, and analysts have been forced to continuously revise their earnings forecasts higher. That upward revision trend is a key driver of the stock's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

As analysts scramble to keep up, many investors risk being left behind. HIMS continues to redefine what a modern healthcare company can be, blending brand power, product innovation, and platform scalability in a way that few others in the space have managed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS Stock Trades in Broad Technical Range

While the long-term growth story remains intact, Hims & Hers stock has experienced considerable volatility, reminding investors that even promising disruptors can face sharp drawdowns. Over the past year, shares have traded within an exceptionally wide range, between $24 and $64, reflecting both the market’s enthusiasm and its uncertainty around the company’s bold strategic moves.

The most notable recent swing came on the heels of the Novo Nordisk announcement, which triggered a sharp sell-off and created a significant price gap on the chart. While the stock has since bounced back, the event introduced a new technical reference point for traders: the post-news low around $42 now serves as a key support level.

From a technical standpoint, as long as HIMS holds above $42, the risk-reward setup remains compelling. A break below could signal deeper downside potential, but momentum remains constructive. If the broader sentiment continues to improve, and especially if earnings revisions remain strong, there’s a solid chance the stock fills the gap and makes a run back toward the upper end of its range in the coming months.

This is a name that tends to move sharply when sentiment shifts, and with a strengthening fundamental backdrop, the technical picture could turn bullish quickly. For growth-oriented investors willing to weather some volatility, HIMS remains a stock to watch closely as it consolidates and potentially builds toward a breakout.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in HIMS?

With accelerating growth, rising earnings estimates, and strong positioning in some of the most exciting healthcare trends today, Hims & Hers stands out as a top momentum stock with long-term potential. While volatility and controversy have created short-term noise, the company’s underlying fundamentals remain strong, and investor interest continues to build. For those looking to gain exposure to the future of consumer-driven healthcare, HIMS looks like a compelling opportunity worth serious consideration.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

