Bull of the Day: Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (GMED) is a musculoskeletal technology company that crushed Q1 estimates and is riding one of the strongest earnings revision cycles in the med-device space. GMED earns a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is today's Bull of the Day.

About the Company

Headquartered in Audubon, PA, Globus Medical is a medical device company focused on musculoskeletal disorders, with more than 209 products distributed across 65 countries worldwide.

The portfolio breaks into two categories:

Musculoskeletal Solutions covers implants, biologics, and surgical instruments for spine, trauma, and joint reconstruction, and drove 95% of 2025 revenues with 18% growth from the prior year.

Enabling Technologies encompasses the company's robotic, navigation, and imaging-assisted surgery platform designed to make complex procedures safer and more reproducible.

GMED is valued at $10 billion and has a Forward PE of 17. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “B” in Value, but “A” in Growth and Momentum.

Q1 Earnings Beat

Globus delivered a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.12, above the $0.92 estimate. This 22% bottom line beat came while revenue of $759.9 million grew 27% year over year and topped the $730 million consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $245.3 million expanded the margin to 32.3% from 29.7% a year ago. Margins growing faster than sales is a rare combination at this scale.

Management raised full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to $4.70–$4.80 from $4.40–$4.50 while holding the revenue range steady at $3.18–$3.22 billion. The EPS raise on an unchanged sales guide signals the margin expansion is structural, not a one-quarter event.

Globus Medical, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Globus Medical, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Globus Medical, Inc. Quote

Estimates Head Higher

Analysts have been raising estimates since the earnings release. Over the last 30 days estimates have moved from $1.02 to $1.09, a jump of 7%

Looking at the larger time frames, current-year EPS consensus sat at $3.89 just 90 days ago. It's now $4.66, which is a 20% move higher in a single quarter.

Next year moved from $4.11 to $5.05 over the same window, a big move of 23%

After earnings Wedbush reiterated its Outperform and $103 target.

The Diver

US Spine is the engine. Three straight quarters of roughly 10% growth, 58 consecutive weeks of gains, in a market the company estimates are only growing 3%. The gross margin story is equally compelling: 69.2% in Q1, flat with Q4 despite the seasonal revenue step-down, and the sixth straight quarter of sequential improvement. Management's long-term target is the mid-70s.

Product catalysts are lined up. SCRIPPT patient-specific spacers and rods cleared the FDA in early Q2. ANTHEM elbow plating demand is running ahead of supply. The robotics installed base is growing through a lease-and-rental model built to generate recurring implant and service revenue for years.

The Drag

The acquired Nevro SCS business remains in restructuring. Management said it likely "gets a little worse before it gets better" with recovery back-half loaded. That's the reason full-year revenue guidance was held flat despite the Q1 beat. But with the base business absorbing the drag and still expanding margins faster than sales, Nevro is a timing issue, not a thesis problem.

That drag is the main reason the stock sold off after the EPS release, but this looks like a huge buying opportunity.

The Technical Take

Late last year the stock gapped higher after a blowout quarter, moving from $60 to $80. Since then, the stock has been trading around the $90 level until it dropped under $75 after earnings.

That $75 area is the 61.8% retracement and has held support. The stock has since bounced back to the 200-day moving average at $79. Let’s look at those moving averages

21-day: $86

50-day: $87.50

200-day: $79

If the recent lows hold up, the bulls will need to push higher and get above the 50-day MA, fill that earnings move gap and then resume the trend.

In Summary

GMED is a Zacks #1 Ranked stock with a 90-day estimate revision cycle that rivals anything in healthcare, a margin structure that keeps expanding, and a domestic spine franchise taking share at triple the market growth rate.

With the stock showing buying at technical support, GMED looks like a long-term buy at current levels.

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Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.