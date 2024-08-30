Bull of the Day: Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services FIS, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is engaged in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. FIS shares are widely outperforming the market this year with the backing of a leading industry group. The stock is hitting a series of 52-week highs and displaying relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

FIS stock is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry group, which ranks in the top 29% out of more than 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months.

This industry is showing favorable characteristics as we can see below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Fidelity National Information Services provides banking and payment technology solutions and processing services to the financial industry. The company offers core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; and card and retail payment services.

In addition, the financial company delivers electronic funds transfer, wealth and retirement products, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. Fidelity National Information Services was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

The provider of financial solutions has put together an impressive earnings history, surpassing earnings estimates in two of the past three quarters. Earlier in August, the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.36/share, a 10.6% surprise over the $1.23/share consensus estimate.

Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success and bolsters the bullish case.

FIS shares received a boost as analysts covering the company have been increasing their third-quarter earnings estimates lately. For the current quarter, earnings estimates have risen 4.88% in the past 60 days. The Q3 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate now stands at $1.29/share, reflecting a staggering potential growth rate of 37.2% relative to the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Get Technical

FIS stock has advanced nearly 37% this year alone. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Image Source: StockCharts

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of 52-week highs, widely outperforming the major indices. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, FIS stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Fidelity National Information Services has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and FIS continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run into the end of this year and beyond.

Bottom Line

Fidelity National Information Services maintains a strategic focus on digital transformation positions as it leverages global economic changes. The company’s organic growth in banking and capital markets is buoying its results.

Backed by a top industry group and impressive history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why this company is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix. The future looks bright for this highly-ranked, leading stock.

