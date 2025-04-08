Bull of the Day: EZCORP (EZPW)

This last week of trading has been truly unprecedented, with very few spots in the market spared from the intense volatility and selling that has shaken the market following radical tariff policy changes. I’ve done considerable research to find compelling stocks that have held up in this extreme market environment, and I’m pleased to say I’ve found one that stands out for its persistent relative strength.

EZCORP ( EZPW ) is one of the very few stocks that has held up these last few days and weeks. Not only has it shown strong price performance, but the company also enjoys a reasonable valuation, steady growth forecasts and a top Zacks Rank.

EZCORP is the second largest operator of pawn shops in the US with 1,100 locations in North America. The company has enjoyed considerable sales and earnings growth over the last five years, with the stock compounding at 27% annually since 2020. With continued growth projected and a business model that thrives across economic regimes, EZCORP may be a perfect stock to weather the ongoing market uncertainty and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP Stock Gains on Earnings Revisions

EZCORP has seen very strong gains in earnings over the last several years, with EPS growing from $0.38 per share in 2021 to $1.21 per share in the trailing twelve months. That earnings momentum has also been reflected in analyst sentiment as the earnings revision trend has been steadily climbing over the las three years.

More recently, analysts have continued to raise estimates for EZPW profits. In the last two months current quarter earnings estimates have risen by 10% while estimates for this year and next year have increased by ~5% each.

Sales for this year are projected to climb 7.7% while earnings are expected to jump 17.9%. Next year sales are forecast to increase 8.5% and earnings by 11.1%, maintaining the strong pace that has carried the stock higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EZPW Stock Technical Perspective

EZCORP stock has been showing continuous momentum over the last six months – consolidating and breaking significantly higher twice in that period. More recently, the price action has again been forming a convincing bull flag, trading in a tight range between $15.80 and $15.10.

If the stock can breakout and close about that upper bound, I would expect it to make another advance higher. Especially reassuring about this price action is how strong it is during such market volatility like we are seeing this week. Investors are desperately seeking stocks to rotate into and EZPW may be the exact one they are looking for.



Image Source: TradingView

EZCORP Shares Trade at Historical Average

Today, EZCORP is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 11.5x. This is right in line with its 10-year median of 11.4x and well below the market average. With strong earnings and sale growth forecasts and powerful price momentum, this valuation appears to be a fair value for the stock, especially amid tremendous market uncertainty.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy Shares in EZPW?

In a market rattled by volatility and uncertainty, EZCORP stands out for its resilience, consistent growth, and solid fundamentals. With strong earnings momentum, a reasonable valuation, and technical strength during turbulent times, EZPW looks like a smart defensive play with upside potential. For investors seeking stability and relative strength, this may be one of the best names to consider right now.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

