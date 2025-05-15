Bull of the Day: Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA FIX provides comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The company provides chillers, cooling towers, and other critical components found within data centers.

The stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with analysts positively revising their EPS expectations nearly across the board over recent months.



In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Building Products – Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which is currently ranked in the top 17% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the stock presently stacks up.

Quiet AI Play

FIX shares represent a nice opportunity to obtain exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout thanks to its products utilized in data centers, which reflect a massive tailwind for the near and long-term picture for the stock.

Some in the market have caught on to the company’s favorable stance, with shares up 38% over the last year and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500.



The company’s quarterly results have regularly been robust over recent periods, with FIX enjoying supercharged growth. Sales of $1.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.75 in its latest release crushed our consensus estimates, reflecting growth rates of 20% and 75%, respectively.

As shown below, FIX’s sales growth has been stellar, underpinned by a growing backlog. FIX’s backlog at the end of its latest period totaled a sizable $6.9 billion, well above the $5.9 billion print in the same period last year.



And for those with an appetite for income, FIX shares have you covered, currently yielding a respectable 0.3% annually. While the current yield may not be steep, the company’s 33% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps bridge the gap nicely, underpinning its commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.

Bottom Line

