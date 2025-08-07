Bull of the Day: Barrick Mining Corporation (B)

Gold mining stocks are on fire, and they’re still cheap.

With gold prices hovering near all-time highs and on the verge of another breakout, the sector has been gaining strong price and earnings momentum. Many of the leading miners now sport PEG ratios below 1, making them some of the most compelling value-and-growth opportunities in the market today. Among them, Barrick Mining Corporation ( B ) stands out as a clear leader.

Barrick Mining Corporation is one of the world’s largest gold producers, with a diversified portfolio of high-quality mines across North America, Africa, and the Middle East. This scale provides a unique competitive advantage, giving Barrick operational flexibility, strong cash flows, and the ability to invest in long-term growth projects while still returning value to shareholders.

From a numbers perspective, the story is even more compelling: Barrick combines strong price momentum, deeply discounted valuation, robust growth forecasts, and a top Zacks Rank, making it a standout choice in a sector that is starting to attract institutional attention.



Image Source: TradingView

Why Gold Stock are Back in Focus

The macro backdrop for gold has rarely been more supportive. Central banks are buying gold at the fastest pace in decades as they diversify away from the US dollar, while geopolitical tensions, from US-China trade friction to Middle East conflicts, are keeping safe-haven demand elevated.

At the same time, expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year are boosting gold’s appeal by reducing the opportunity cost of holding the metal. Combined with renewed interest from institutional investors, this creates a powerful tailwind for gold prices, and by extension, for the miners that produce it.

Barrick Mining Corporation Stock gets Upgrades

Analysts have been steadily raising their earnings estimates, reflecting the improving outlook for both gold prices and Barrick’s margins, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Over the last two months, FY2025 earnings estimates have climbed 11.4%, while FY2026 projections are up 10%. Longer term, earnings are expected to grow at an impressive 33.5% annually over the next three to five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Barrick Shares Trading at a Discount

Even after its recent rally, Barrick shares remain undervalued, thanks to the significantly higher earnings estimates. The stock trades at just 11.5x forward earnings, well below the industry average of 16x and its own 10-year median of 20.1x.

When you factor in its earnings growth potential, the picture becomes even more attractive: Barrick sports a PEG ratio of just 0.34, a level that suggests the stock could be significantly undervalued relative to its growth trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy Barrick Stock?

With gold near a breakout, earnings on the rise, and shares trading at a steep discount, Barrick offers an appealing mix of momentum, value, and growth. Add in a top Zacks Rank, and it’s hard to ignore the opportunity here.

For investors looking to gain exposure to gold or simply diversify into a sector that thrives in periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Barrick Mining Corporation looks like one of the best ways to play the trend.

