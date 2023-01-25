Bulk of Russia's winter crops in good condition - agriculture ministry

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Around 94% of Russia's winter crops are in a good or satisfactory condition, Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

In some of the country's key southern agricultural regions, such as Rostov and Volgograd, around 98% of winter crops are in good condition, it added.

In the Krasnodar region, 100% of crops successfully grew through the winter season, the ministry said.

Industry analysts had previously said Russia's agriculture industry could be in for a tough winter due to difficult weather conditions that had blanketed some regions in snow and caused the soil to freeze.

The ministry has previously said a total of 17.7 million hectares was sown for the Russian winter harvest, down from 18.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Olga Popova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

