BULGOLD Inc. Reports Q1 Financials and Exploration Funds

May 24, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

St Charles Resources Inc (TSE:ZLTO) has released an update.

BULGOLD Inc., a gold exploration company operating in Central and Eastern Europe, has reported a net loss of $245,606 for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. Despite the loss, the company maintains a positive net working capital of $1,174,405, which will be invested in ongoing exploration projects. BULGOLD holds 100% interest in three promising gold projects within the Western Tethyan Belt.

