BULGOLD Inc. Issues New Stock Options

May 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

St Charles Resources Inc (TSE:ZLTO) has released an update.

BULGOLD Inc., a gold exploration company, has announced the grant of stock options for 660,000 shares to its directors, management, and consultants, with a five-year validity and a tiered vesting schedule. The grant is part of the company’s stock option plan and is pending regulatory approval. BULGOLD focuses on gold projects in Central and Eastern Europe and its leadership, along with founders, holds a significant share of the company’s equity.

