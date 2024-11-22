News & Insights

BULGOLD Inc. Reports Q3 Loss, Eyes Exploration

November 22, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St Charles Resources Inc (TSE:ZLTO) has released an update.

BULGOLD Inc. reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2024 but remains optimistic about its gold exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. With a focus on high-grade mineralization, the company plans to use its cash reserves for further exploration activities. The company holds a significant portion of its shares with founders and management, highlighting confidence in its growth potential.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

