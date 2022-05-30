Bulgaria's producer prices up 4.1% m/m in April

SOFIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's producer prices rose by 4.1% on a monthly basis in April after a 4.3% increase a month earlier, the statistics office data showed on Monday.

Producer prices soared 49.8% on an annual basis in April amid a surge in food and energy prices, the statistics office said.

Prices of gas, electricity and heating were up 5.7% month-on-month in April. Processing industry prices rose 2.7% and mining industry prices increased by 4.6% on the month in April.

The broader index of producer prices, including prices on the local market and for Bulgarian products sold internationally rose 3.3% in April from the previous month and registered 40.2% increase year-on-year.

