Bulgaria's main telecoms operators get 5G licences at auction

SOFIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's main telecoms operators won frequencies in the 3.6 GHz spectrum for next-generation 5G wireless networks at an auction that raised 13.4 million levs ($8.1 million) for the state, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.

After seven binding rounds, three operators - Vivacom, owned by United Group, Czech PPF's Telenor Bulgaria and A1, part of Austria's A1 Group - each secured bands.

The regulator held the auction after its initial decision to allocate the three 20-year 5G licences without competition was contested by Vivacom.

The auction is important for the commercial deployment of the 5G network, which allows high-speed data downloads. Vivacom and A1 have already launched 5G services with temporary frequencies and Telenor Bulgaria has held 5G trials.

($1 = 1.6554 leva)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.