Bulgaria's Kozloduy plant reconnects nuclear reactor after maintenance

SOFIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's state nuclear power plant Kozloduy reconnected on Thursday its 1,000 megawatt (MW) nuclear reactor Unit 5 after a planned maintenance and refuelling, the plant said.

Kozloduy, situated at the Danube River, said in a statement that the reactor was reconnected to the national power

grid at 0651 GMT, after a clearance by the country's nuclear

regulator. The reactor was shut on April 17.

Its other 1000 MW reactor, Unit 6, whose capacity was temporarily decreased by 50% on May 25 after a shutdown of a pump in its non-nuclear part, was working at a gross load of 752 MW, information at the plant's website showed.

