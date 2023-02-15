Bulgaria's inflation at 16.4% y/y in January

SOFIA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased to 16.4% on an annual basis in January from 16.9% a month earlier, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
Consumer prices increased by 1.1% in January on a monthly basis compared with 0.9% increase in December, the statistics office said.
Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 14.1% on the year in January. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 1.0%, data showed.
The finance ministry sees inflation, fueled by a spike in energy costs, the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia, easing in 2023 to an annual average of 6.4% under the EU harmonised index.
CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION
JAN 2023
DEC 2022
JAN 2022
M/M % CHANGE
+1.1
+0.9
+1.5
Y/Y % CHANGE
+16.4
+16.9
+9.2
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)
((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))
