Bulgaria's inflation at 16.4% y/y in January

SOFIA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased to 16.4% on an annual basis in January from 16.9% a month earlier, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased by 1.1% in January on a monthly basis compared with 0.9% increase in December, the statistics office said.

Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 14.1% on the year in January. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 1.0%, data showed.

The finance ministry sees inflation, fueled by a spike in energy costs, the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia, easing in 2023 to an annual average of 6.4% under the EU harmonised index.

CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION

JAN 2023

DEC 2022

JAN 2022

M/M % CHANGE

+1.1

+0.9

+1.5

Y/Y % CHANGE

+16.4

+16.9

+9.2

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.