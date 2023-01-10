Bulgaria's industrial output up 0.7% m/m in November

January 10, 2023

SOFIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's industrial output increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis in November from a revised drop of 2.4% a month earlier, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Year-on-year, industrial output growth slowed to 4.7% in November from an increase of 5.5% in October, the office said in a statement.

Production and distribution of electricity, heating and natural gas rose by 33.6% month-on-month in November. Processing industry production dropped by 1.9% on the month in November and mining industry output edged down by 0.1%, data showed.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

NOV 2022

OCT 2022

NOV 2021

M/M% CHANGE

+0.7

-2.4

+1.6

Y/Y% CHANGE

+4.7

+5.5

+13.2

