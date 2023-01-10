Bulgaria's industrial output up 0.7% m/m in November

SOFIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's industrial output increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis in November from a revised drop of 2.4% a month earlier, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.
Year-on-year, industrial output growth slowed to 4.7% in November from an increase of 5.5% in October, the office said in a statement.
Production and distribution of electricity, heating and natural gas rose by 33.6% month-on-month in November. Processing industry production dropped by 1.9% on the month in November and mining industry output edged down by 0.1%, data showed.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
NOV 2022
OCT 2022
NOV 2021
M/M% CHANGE
+0.7
-2.4
+1.6
Y/Y% CHANGE
+4.7
+5.5
+13.2
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)
