Bulgaria's industrial output up 0.7% m/m in November

SOFIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's industrial output increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis in November from a revised drop of 2.4% a month earlier, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Year-on-year, industrial output growth slowed to 4.7% in November from an increase of 5.5% in October, the office said in a statement.

Production and distribution of electricity, heating and natural gas rose by 33.6% month-on-month in November. Processing industry production dropped by 1.9% on the month in November and mining industry output edged down by 0.1%, data showed.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT NOV 2022 OCT 2022 NOV 2021 M/M% CHANGE +0.7 -2.4 +1.6 Y/Y% CHANGE +4.7 +5.5 +13.2 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova) ((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-2-93-99-731;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.