Bulgaria's Eurohold to raise up 100 mln euros in capital increase

SOFIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Bulgarian financial group Eurohold EUBG.BB said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 100 million euros ($120.10 million) in a capital increase to help finance the purchase of Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR's assets in Bulgaria.

Eurohold has won regulatory approvals to finalise a long-delayed 335 million euro ($406.22 million) deal with CEZ, which includes a power distributor that provides electricity to over 2 million people.

The company plans to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on April 10 to approve offering slightly above 79 million new shares at a price of 2.5 levs per share at the Sofia Stock Exchange. It would consider the issue a success if 40% are subscribed.

Eurohold has said it would finance the acquisition through a combination of equity and borrowed capital provided by leading global investment banks. The deal is expected to be finalised in the second quarter.

Shares of Eurohold were trading at 2.58 levs per share on Wednesday.

