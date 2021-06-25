EUBG

Bulgaria's Eurohold extends capital hike subscription to July 7

Tsvetelia Tsolova Reuters
Bulgaria's Eurohold has extended the subscription of new shares until July 7 for a fundraising needed to help it finance the acquisition of the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ, it said on Friday.

SOFIA, June 25 (Reuters) -

Financial and insurance group Eurohold plans to sell 79 million new shares and raise up to 197.5 million levs ($120.7 million).

The company said the eight-day extension was needed to provide additional time for transaction processing and settlement to global investment funds that have confirmed their participation in the capital increase.

($1 = 1.6365 leva)

