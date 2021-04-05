Bulgarian PM's party winning election: partial official results

Contributor
Tsvetelia Tsolova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's centre-right GERB party is set to win most votes in a weekend parliamentary election, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, but may struggle to muster a majority.

Updates with 67% of ballots counted

SOFIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's centre-right GERB party is set to win most votes in a weekend parliamentary election, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, but may struggle to muster a majority.

With 25.6% of votes after two-thirds of ballots were counted, Borissov, 61, who has dominated Bulgarian politics for over a decade, will have the largest party in the next parliament. But he could find it hard to build a coalition after anger over corruption weighed on his showing.

The new anti-establishment party There Is Such a People, of popular TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov, was running second with 18.3% of votes, followed by the opposition Socialists with 14.9%, data showed.

The anti-graft grouping Democratic Bulgaria and centre-left alliance Stand Up! Mafia Out!, which were behind massive anti-corruption protests seeking to topple Borissov last year, were on 10.3% and 5% percent respectively.

The ethnic Turkish MRF party had 9% of votes counted, while the nationalist VMRO, the current coalition partner of GERB, was at 3.6%, below the 4% threshold for parliamentary entry, according to the data for 67% of ballots counted.

Full official results are expected on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kim Coghill and Andrew Cawthorne)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters