Bulgarian nuclear reactor shut down after technical glitch

SOFIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy has shut down its 1,000 megawatt Unit 6 late on Saturday following a technical problem in with the cooling system of the unit's power generator, its spokesperson said on Sunday.

The shutdown, several hours after the unit was reconnected to the power grid following maintenance, was triggered by a technical glitch in the conventional power generation equipment and not by a fault in the plant's nuclear reactor, the plant's spokesperson said.

"Teams are working to fix the problem and the unit will be reconnected to the power grid once it is fixed," the spokesperson told Reuters by phone.

Kozloduy's other nuclear unit was working at full capacity.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)

