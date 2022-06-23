Bulgarian nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed

Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear plant has reconnected its Unit 5 reactor to the power grid after fixing a technical problem that triggered the protection system and a shutdown early on Wednesday, the plant said on Thursday.

A malfunction in the non-nuclear part of the 1,000 megawatt reactor was fixed late on Wednesday and the unit has been reconnected to the grid, it said in a statement.

The unit's power capacity was being raised gradually while its other reactor, Unit 6, was working at full capacity.

