Bulgarian competition regulator OKs CEZ's Bulgarian assets sale to Eurohold

Tsvetelia Tsolova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Bulgaria's competition regulator has given the nod to insurance and financial group Eurohold to acquire Czech utility CEZ's Bulgarian assets for 335 million euros ($395.94 million), Eurohold said in a statement on Thursday.

"Bulgaria's Commission for Protection of Competition granted approval to Eurohold Bulgaria to acquire the subsidiaries of CEZ Group in Bulgaria," the company said in a statement.

The deal, under which Eurohold will acquire a power distributor providing electricity to more than 2 million people, along other energy assets, is pending the approval of the country's energy regulator.

Bulgarian competition authorities re-opened an in-depth inquiry into the deal in August after a Bulgarian court revoked its earlier ban on the deal.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

