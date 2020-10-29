Bulgarian competition regulator OKs CEZ's Bulgarian assets sale to Eurohold

SOFIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's competition regulator has given the nod to insurance and financial group Eurohold 4EH.BB to acquire Czech utility CEZ's CEZP.PR Bulgarian assets for 335 million euros ($395.94 million), Eurohold said in a statement on Thursday.

"Bulgaria's Commission for Protection of Competition granted approval to Eurohold Bulgaria to acquire the subsidiaries of CEZ Group in Bulgaria," the company said in a statement.

The deal, under which Eurohold will acquire a power distributor providing electricity to more than 2 million people, along other energy assets, is pending the approval of the country's energy regulator.

Bulgarian competition authorities re-opened an in-depth inquiry into the deal in August after a Bulgarian court revoked its earlier ban on the deal.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-2-93-99-731;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.