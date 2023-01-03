Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey's LNG terminals, gas network

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 03, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Tsvetelia Tsolova for Reuters ->

SOFIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey's terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said.

Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas, is trying to secure alternative gas supplies at affordable prices after Moscow cut off deliveries in April over Sofia's refusal to pay in roubles.

