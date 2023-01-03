Bulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Turkey

January 03, 2023 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Tsvetelia Tsolova for Reuters ->

SOFIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's state gas company, Bulgargaz, on Tuesday signed a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas, granting it access to neighbouring Turkey's terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its gas network to transit supplies to its border.

