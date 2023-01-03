Bulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Turkey

SOFIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's state gas company, Bulgargaz, on Tuesday signed a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas, granting it access to neighbouring Turkey's terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its gas network to transit supplies to its border.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.