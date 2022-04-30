Bulgaria sees fiscal surplus at 0.6% of GDP at end-April

SOFIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects to end the first four months of the year with a fiscal surplus of 883 million levs ($476.06 million), equal to 0.6% of economic output, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Fiscal revenues through April are seen rising by 6.5% on an annual basis, the ministry said in a statement, mainly due to better than planned tax collection.

The centrist coalition government that took office in December will target a fiscal deficit of 4.1% of gross domestic product this year on plans to boost public investment and kick-start the small and open economy amid surging inflation.

The European Union country ended 2021 with a fiscal shortfall of 3% of GDP.

In the first three months of the year, Bulgaria registered a fiscal surplus of 298 million levs, or 0.2% of economic output, the ministry said.

The finance ministry forecast government revenues to increase by 1.08 billion levs from a year ago to 17.8 billion at the end of April, as expenditure edges up to 16.9 billion levs, from 16.5 billion, on an annual basis.

Fiscal reserves, held under a currency regime that pegs the lev to the euro, were 7.5 billion levs by the end of March, data showed. ($1 = 1.8548 leva)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

