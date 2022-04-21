Commodities

Bulgaria reports new bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

Contributor
Tsvetelia Tsolova Reuters
Published

Bulgaria's food safety agency reported on Thursday a new outbreak of bird flu on a laying hens farm in southern Bulgaria, prompting it to cull the remaining flocks there as it struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

SOFIA, April 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's food safety agency reported on Thursday a new outbreak of bird flu on a laying hens farm in southern Bulgaria, prompting it to cull the remaining flocks there as it struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

The industrial farm in the village of Elenino, near the city of Stara Zagora, is the eighth to be hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A in the southern part of the Balkan country since December.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular