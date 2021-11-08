Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Monday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm that has a total of 180 pigs in the southern village of Radinovo.

The outbreak is the second at an industrial farm in a Balkan country this year, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said in a statement.

All the pigs at the farm will be culled, the agency said, and a three-kilometre quarantine zone set up around it to stop the spread of the disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans.

In August, the agency had to cull some 13,000 pigs at an industrial farm in the central village of Apriltsi after an African swine fever outbreak. The agency has reported five outbreaks of the disease in backyard farms in 2021.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

