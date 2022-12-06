Bulgaria imposes windfall tax on energy companies

December 06, 2022 — 08:13 am EST

Written by Tsvetelia Tsolova for Reuters ->

SOFIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's parliament approved on Tuesday a temporary windfall tax of 33% on oil, gas and coal companies, implementing a European Union-wide agreement on the issue.

The EU agreement for a levy of at least 33% is aimed at redistributing some of the extra income energy companies have earned thanks to soaring prices driven in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The tax will apply to energy firms' profits for 2022 and 2023 that are 20% above the average of the four previous years, the deputies decided, approving changes in the corporate taxes bill.

Some 32 companies will be subject to the windfall tax, including the country's oil refinery LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas LKOH.MM, but half of them have not reported profits, so they could not be taxed additionally, deputy Finance Minister Ludmila Petkova has said.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.