Bulgaria imposes windfall tax on energy companies

SOFIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's parliament approved on Tuesday a temporary windfall tax of 33% on oil, gas and coal companies, implementing a European Union-wide agreement on the issue.

The EU agreement for a levy of at least 33% is aimed at redistributing some of the extra income energy companies have earned thanks to soaring prices driven in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The tax will apply to energy firms' profits for 2022 and 2023 that are 20% above the average of the four previous years, the deputies decided, approving changes in the corporate taxes bill.

Some 32 companies will be subject to the windfall tax, including the country's oil refinery LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas LKOH.MM, but half of them have not reported profits, so they could not be taxed additionally, deputy Finance Minister Ludmila Petkova has said.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

