Bulgaria agrees nuclear fuel supply deal with France's EDF

Adds minister quote, details

SOFIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Bulgarian state-owned nuclear power plant Kozloduy on Friday signed a deal with Framatome, a unit of French utility EDF EDF.PA, to supply it with nuclear fuel for its 1,000 megawatt Russian-built Unit 6 as it cuts dependence on Russian supplies.

Bulgaria, which currently relies on Russian nuclear fuel for both units at the 2,000 megawatt Kozloduy plant, signed a similar contract with Westinghouse Electric Sweden for Unit 5 earlier this month.

The Kozloduy plant, on the Danube River, produces about 35% of the country's electricity.

"With this agreement, we have now fully diversified fuel deliveries that will guarantee security of supplies," Energy Minister Rossen Hristov told reporters.

The agreement is for 10 years, he said, and the first delivery is expected in 2025.

Bulgaria has sought to boost its energy security since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Russia's Rosatom had been supplying nuclear fuel before then.

Hristov said earlier this month that current fuel stores would be sufficient until new deliveries, first from Westinghouse, are ready in 2024.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by Jason Hovet and Louise Heavens)

((tsvetelia.tsolova@thomsonreuters.com; +359-888-311-435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.