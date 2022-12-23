Bulb bailout exposes UK’s pseudo power market

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Greg Jackson has done it again. A year after the boss of Octopus Energy added 580,000 customers to his UK energy group by scooping up bust Avro Energy, he’s gained three times that number by acquiring Bulb. It’s great for Octopus, but it makes the “private” British power market look all the more odd.

Bulb is the biggest of dozens of flaky British power suppliers which opted not to hedge their future costs when energy prices were cheap. When gas prices soared last year, it imploded. The UK government, which helped cause the problem by allowing ill-capitalised and poorly managed companies to compete for customers, stepped in to keep the lights on for Bulb’s 1.5 million customers. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects the saga to cost taxpayers 6.5 billion pounds. Of that, Britain’s fiscal watchdog has earmarked 4.5 billion pounds to smooth the way for the Octopus takeover.

That figure may prove too large, though. It’s the maximum loan the state will provide to buy all the power required by Bulb customers until the end of March, when Octopus will take on full responsibility for buying wholesale power. Octopus itself thinks the loan could be more like 2.4 billion pounds, as wholesale prices have recently fallen. If that’s correct, regular payments by Bulb customers will cover the cost. Besides, while Octopus has until September 2024 to repay the loan, it must share any profits it makes from Bulb with the government until it does so. It’s also paying up to 200 million pounds for the customers.

That’s still a good deal for Octopus, which has already attracted investment from Al Gore’s investment firm. It would have taken Jackson years to bump up his customer base by 50% to 4.5 million customers. And given that the UK government has already capped the price of electricity for households, the state could have just managed the business itself.

In a way, the Bulb rescue is a smaller version of Britain’s wider energy mess. The government’s Energy Price Guarantee, whereby the state picks up any difference between capped energy bills and the true wholesale cost of supplying the power, could cost taxpayers 16 billion pounds in the first three months of 2023 alone. With retail power prices fixed and the government on the hook for higher wholesale costs, Britain’s privatised power industry is operating in anything but a free market. The question is how long British voters will accept that an industry which is nationalised in all but name should remain in private hands.

CONTEXT NEWS

Britain will provide up to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) to help fund Octopus Energy's takeover of collapsed energy supplier Bulb and related energy purchase hedging costs, the UK government said on Dec. 21.

The acquisition, approved by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in October, closed just before midnight on Dec. 20 despite a legal challenge by rival suppliers E.ON, British Gas and Scottish Power.

The extent of government support to Bulb could eventually be less than 4.5 billion pounds, depending on energy prices, the government said in a notice published on Dec. 20.

Octopus has to repay the funding to the government by September 2024, the notice added.

