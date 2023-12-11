Building Wealth: Top 3 Stocks to Turn $500 into a Small Fortune

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among thousands of investment opportunities, identifying stocks with the potential to turn a modest investment into a substantial fortune becomes a compelling pursuit. In finance, three stock picks stand out prominently as strong contenders. These entities don’t just epitomize financial robustness; they exude strategic brilliance and market resilience, promising exponential growth.

The article delves into the intricacies of these market-leading companies, dissecting their financial prowess, effective strategies, and market positioning. From revolutionizing the health insurance sector to redefining freelance marketplaces and dominating the app advertising technology domain, each company unveils a unique narrative of growth and potential.

Amidst fluctuating stock markets, these stock picks portray stability, innovation, and calculated risk-taking attributes crucial for transforming a modest investment into a thriving portfolio.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) exhibits numerous fundamental strengths that underpin its growth potential. The company’s focus on membership retention and expansion strategies has yielded promising results. For instance, membership steadily increased by 1% in Q3 2023, nearing a substantial 1 million members. Also, the expansion plans into 165 new counties across 11 states reflect a well-thought-out strategy.

The strategy balances risk while leveraging existing provider structures and distribution channels. Notably, Oscar’s emphasis on catering to specific demographics, such as Spanish-speaking members, and introducing personalized plan designs like “Breathe Easy” for targeted healthcare solutions solidifies his strategic aim for revenue streams.

Financially, Oscar Health has significantly improved key metrics, showcasing its adeptness in managing costs and pricing. Thus, the company has achieved a remarkable 6.10% improvement in the medical loss ratio, driven by disciplined pricing actions and cost-saving initiatives.

Additionally, the improvement in the insurance company’s administrative expense ratio by 3.30% highlights the company’s efficiency in reducing administrative costs. This has translated into substantial improvements in adjusted EBITDA, with the insurance company’s adjusted EBITDA improving by nearly $150 million year-over-year. Therefore, this indicates the effectiveness of their strategies in enhancing profitability within the thin-margined insurance sector.

There is positive financial guidance for 2024; expecting direct premium growth at or above market levels instills confidence in their strategic direction. Thus, the projected improvement in adjusted EBITDA and the substantial year-over-year reduction in total company adjusted EBITDA loss by over $400 million suggests a strong trajectory toward profitability. This then makes it one of those stock picks to consider.

Finally, the company maintains a robust capital position with $2.6 billion in cash, $870 million of capital, and a surplus in insurance subsidiaries. Therefore, these factors favor Oscar Health for future growth opportunities and capital optimization.

Fiverr (FVRR)

To begin with, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) showcased impressive topline growth, marking a 12.1% year-over-year increase (as of Q3 2023). Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA represents a margin of 17.9%, aligning with the upper end of the guidance range. These figures demonstrate the company’s ability to monetize its marketplace while maintaining profitability effectively.

Factors such as stable cohorts post-COVID, increased buyer spending due to upmarket strategies, and the growth of value-added services contributed significantly to this strong performance. The point is that its execution discipline and expense management, reflected in the solid delivery of adjusted EBITDA margins, highlight the robustness of Fiverr’s business model.

On the other side, Fiverr introduced strategic initiatives and innovative products to address customer pain points and widen its user base. Notably, Fiverr Neo, catering to project scoping and talent matching, engaged over 100K users and showed promising early results with improved match quality and project delivery. Furthermore, Fiverr Pro’s Project Partner service gained significant traction among businesses seeking larger projects. Its expansion to include project planning and management services effectively broadened its appeal.

Fundamentally, the progress of Fiverr Pro’s Project Partner service highlights Fiverr’s market relevance, particularly in attracting larger business projects. The addition of project planning and management services within Fiverr Pro indicates the company’s strategic foresight in providing comprehensive solutions to meet varied business requirements. Therefore, this demonstrates Fiverr’s ability to evolve its offerings to suit different customer segments, solidifying its market positioning.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) demonstrates remarkable financial performance, delivering key support for its value growth. For instance, in Q3 2023, revenue grew by a 21% increase year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA soared with a significant 63% sequential rise.

The growth figures exceeded the company’s high-end guidance, affirming the success of AXON 2, its AI-based advertising technology. Implementing AXON 2 demonstrated its effectiveness across gaming and non-gaming sectors, enhancing advertisers’ returns and propelling revenue growth. All in all, it’s one of those stock picks to buy.

In detail, the company’s segment reporting highlighted the dominance of the software platform, marking a substantial 65% revenue increase year-over-year. At the bottom line, the software platform achieved an impressive 72% adjusted EBITDA margin. Hence, the segment’s outstanding performance highlights AppLovin’s solid and sustained growth based on high-margin earnings potential.

While the Apps segment showed 5% sequential revenue growth, AppLovin strategically balances growth and cash flow optimization within this portfolio. AppLovin has a free cash flow of $194 million in Q3, albeit slightly lower due to temporary cash collection delays, and reflects the company’s strong trajectory. Moreover, the Q4 2023 guidance forecasts revenue between $910-$930 million and adjusted EBITDA between $420- $440 million, indicating a bullish stance toward proactive resource utilization for expansion opportunities.

AppLovin’s prudent financial management is a vital fundamental factor. The company generates long-term shareholder value with $332 million in cash, robust stock buyback strategies, and adequate debt refinancing. Lastly, the strategic leadership transition, with Herald Chen transitioning to an advisory role, ensures continuity in strategic guidance. Thus, this fosters new leadership to enhance the company’s overall leadership strength and intellectual stability.

