Building the Future of Bitcoin Education

Bitcoin Magazine recently sat down with Lisa, founder of Bitcoin++ and the Base58 Bitcoin Developer course, to discuss her work and vision for structured education in the Bitcoin space.

Lisa's journey in the Bitcoin space has been multifaceted. Currently working part-time with Blockstream on core Lightning projects, she also operates Base58, a platform designed to provide mid to senior-level developers with in-depth knowledge of Bitcoin technical development. This initiative stems from her belief that structured education can significantly enhance the Bitcoin development community’s capabilities.

“Structured education is hard, like good curriculum,” Lisa stated. “The pathways someone shows you to your information landscape really matters, I think, in terms of your success.”

The Bitcoin LARP Game: Making Learning Fun

One of the standout initiatives under Lisa's leadership is the Bitcoin LARP game. This innovative educational tool is designed to make learning about Bitcoin's technical aspects accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages and backgrounds. The game breaks down complex concepts into engaging, hands-on activities, allowing participants to gain confidence and a deeper understanding of Bitcoin.

Lisa shared her experiences of facilitating the first-ever Bitcoin LARP in Mexico, highlighting how it brought together individuals from various regions and countries. The success of this initiative underscores the potential of interactive and immersive learning experiences in demystifying Bitcoin's complexities.

"The Bitcoin LARP game is a great teaching tool for experienced engineers," she explains. "It's super fun to see people's faces kind of start lighting up as all the parts start building like a model in their heads and they realize, 'Wait, I got this. This is something I can do.'"

Understanding the Mempool

Lisa's vision for Base58 includes expanding the curriculum to cover advanced topics such as Taproot, Lightning Network, and covenants. One critical component of Bitcoin's transaction processing that Lisa highlights is the mempool. Her research and insights into mempool mechanics reveal the nuanced and often surprising ways it operates, which is vital for developers aiming to optimize transaction efficiency.

"The mempool works in surprising ways," Lisa remarked. "There are many non-obvious aspects that can greatly impact how transactions are processed and prioritized."

Lisa explained that understanding the mempool is crucial for developers who want to optimize transaction efficiency and fee management.

The Importance of Good Curriculum

Throughout the interview, Lisa reiterated the challenge and necessity of developing a good curriculum. A well-structured educational pathway not only equips learners with essential knowledge but also builds their confidence in navigating Bitcoin’s technical landscape. Base58 aims to be a platform where anyone can run Bitcoin-related classes, fostering a community of knowledgeable and skilled developers.

“It is interesting how much good instruction is hard. Good curriculum really matters,” Lisa emphasized. “Figuring out the landscape and charting a path for others is essential for successful learning.”

Future Plans for Base58

Looking ahead, Lisa plans to solidify Base58’s presence as a premier Bitcoin education platform. This includes launching new classes, securing non-profit status to offer scholarships, and enhancing the online learning experience. The goal is to create a robust structure where both seasoned developers and newcomers can find valuable resources to advance their understanding and contributions to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

“Ideally, I want Base58 to be a place where if you have a class, you can run it here without worrying about finding students,” Lisa

explained. “Helping people get their classes put together, whether in person or online, is a key goal.”

Lisa's work at Bitcoin++ and Base58 is paving the way for a more educated and capable Bitcoin development community. By emphasizing structured education and innovative learning tools like the Bitcoin LARP game, she is helping to ensure that the next generation of Bitcoin developers is well-equipped to build on and advance the protocol.

