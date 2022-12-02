Building the Bridge Between Professional Skills and Volunteerism

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to champion inclusive economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential. This year, we celebrated our second annual Purpose Week, in which we highlighted those in our communities who are putting our purpose into action.

We spoke with Nasdaq Purpose Champion Dayna Verstegen about how her role at Nasdaq allows her to utilize both her professional and community focused skills to put purpose into action.

Talk to us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails

I am the Senior Internal Communications Lead working for Nasdaq’s People team. I am responsible for content for the Diversity, Equity & Culture, Talent Management and Talent Acquisition teams. Storytelling is a key part of my job, and we are putting employees at the center of our communications to tell their unique Nasdaq stories to existing and prospective employees.

As a Purpose Champ, you’re a leader in giving back to the community. What motivates you to pay it forward?

I haven’t always been like this. I wasn’t born into a family that was involved in their community. When I was 19 however, I figured out that I am a lesbian.

From the jump, I have used my identity and visibility to raise awareness about AIDS prevention and engage the U.S. government in finding a cure. We were fighting to live; we are still fighting. During the previous decade, we have seen levels of violence and open prejudice—against people of color, women, LGBTQIAs and the Jewish community—skyrocket around the world, and with it my convictions have grown to combat global issues at the local level.

If I have collected any wisdom along the way, it is that changing one life for the better is momentous and can pay dividends for generations to come.

Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had with and outside Nasdaq?

Working with leaders in my community, we have brought 19 Ukrainians to Stoughton to date—five families with eight school-aged kids. The United States has not provided sufficient funding to sponsor even a small portion of the need in Ukraine, so organizations like the Stoughton Refugee Resettlement Program raise the money to provide for all the families’ needs until they are able to secure employment. We have provided everything from housing, furniture, clothing, dishes, food, a car, school supplies, healthcare and training in English, financial literacy and work skills through fundraising and community organizing. And while all of that may sound impressive, it is the Stoughton community that has most benefited. The Ukrainian families we serve have generously shared their stories and taught us a great deal about life.

What’s your definition of Purpose?

I didn’t have one before I joined Nasdaq and now the idea informs much of how I think about my life. For me, Purpose is a way of living. Prior to joining Nasdaq, my good works were one part of my life and my professional life was another. Since joining Nasdaq and learning how to bring my authentic self to work, my two previously separate worlds have become one.

I have long leveraged my professional skills for my community work, but now that community work also informs my job. My career has opened up in front of me, and I see tremendous opportunities to grow and do more good.

What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

Community service does not appeal to everyone, but everyone has something to give. Cultivate purpose among your communities of family, friends, co-workers and neighbors the same way we engage socially. Talk about your volunteering, bring friends together for a day of volunteering, teach children about doing good and share information on social media. One person and one voice can make a big difference!

Any advice for people looking to give back to their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family and friends?

We are all busy people, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have the ability to make a difference. Remember these four things:

Small acts make a difference. Kindness matters. Sharing IS caring. The satisfaction from giving is contagious.

