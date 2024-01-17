Building supplier Geberit expects construction market decline in 2024

By John Revill

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials supplier Geberit GEBN.S gave a gloomy outlook for the construction sector during 2024 on Wednesday as it reported a 9.1% drop in sales during 2023.

The maker of toilets, bathroom ceramics and piping said inflation and higher interest rates had "significantly dampened demand" in the European construction industry, particularly in the new-build sector.

"Due to the challenging macroeconomic conditions and the ongoing geopolitical risks, the building construction industry is expected to decline overall in the current year," Geberit said.

Building permits in Europe fell by 20% during the first nine months of 2023, making Geberit expect a decline in new build projects this year.

Still, the Swiss company said it expected a better development in its renovations business - which makes up around 60% of its sales.

"A fundamental need for renovations in several European countries," and the expected reduction in interest rates in 2024 should positively impact demand, Geberit said.

During 2023, Geberit was also hit by the rising value of the Swiss franc as its sales fell to 3.084 billion Swiss francs ($3.58 billion).

When measured in local currencies, the sales fall was 4.8%, in line with the company's guidance for a decline in mid-single-digit percentage range.

Geberit, whose products are used in new build as well as renovation projects, is seen as an indicator for the broader construction industry.

Germany was hardest hit by the downturn last year, with sales down 10.5% during 2023, Geberit said, while eastern and northern Europe also struggled.

Demand was also affected by a customer shift away from bathroom and towards heating products, as energy prices increased.

Despite the decline in sales, Geberit said it still expects a core operating profit margin of 30% for 2023.

It is due to report its earnings on March 13.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Miranda Murray and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

