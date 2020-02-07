IPOs

Building products manufacturer AZEK files for an estimated $500 million IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

The AZEK Company, which manufactures composite residential and commercial building products, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million (RC estimate) in an initial public offering.

The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 1983 and booked $823 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AZEK. Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

Building products manufacturer AZEK files for an estimated $500 million IPO

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest IPOs Videos

#TradeTalks: Trends in the SPAC Market

Jill Malandrino is joined by James Graf, CEO of Graf Industrial Corp, to discuss the latest trends in the SPAC market.

1 day ago
See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular