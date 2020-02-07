Building products manufacturer AZEK files for an estimated $500 million IPO

The AZEK Company, which manufactures composite residential and commercial building products, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million (RC estimate) in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 1983 and booked $823 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AZEK. Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

