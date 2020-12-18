US LBM Holdings, a US distributor of specialty building materials for homebuilders and contractors, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It originally filed in May 2017 with an estimated deal size of $250 million and last updated its prospectus in March 2019. The company announced that it would be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity this past November.



Primary shareholders include Kelso & Co. and BlackEagle Partners.



The Buffalo Grove, IL-based company was founded in 2009 and booked $3.4 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol LBM. Barclays, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, Citi, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Building products distributor US LBM Holdings withdraws estimated $250 million IPO in favor of acquisition by Bain Capital originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

