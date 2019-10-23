Building portfolio ballast with bonds
Recent weak economic data has raised market concerns that economic gloom might be spreading beyond the manufacturing sector. Worries that the drag on economic activity from the global protectionist push could start to slow consumer spending and economic growth more broadly have been weighing on risk assets. We believe building portfolio resilience is crucial in this environment of elevated macro uncertainty, as we write in our latest Fixed income strategy. Relatively muted cross-asset volatility suggests markets are not fully pricing in heightened geopolitical risks that threaten to weaken economic activity. Yet central banks’ dovish pivot is buying investors time to add ballast to portfolios, with government bonds playing an important role – even at today’s low yield levels. We see the Federal Reserve cutting rates further, but not by as much as what markets are pricing in. And it’s far from certain that the Fed will try to respond to the trade war fallout with meaningfully looser monetary policy. Supply chain disruptions could deliver a hit to productive capacity that fosters mildly higher inflation even as growth slows. This complicates the case for further policy easing. Elsewhere, the European Central Bank materially exceeded market expectations on stimulus, launching open-ended asset purchases, cutting rates and strengthening its forward guidance. We expect this broad package will have a combined impact that should be greater than the sum of its parts.
The role of government bonds
We see government bonds as crucial diversifiers that can help offset the impact of equity selloffs in today’s environment of rising macro uncertainty and easy monetary policy. We prefer U.S. Treasuries for this role due to their negative correlation with equity returns. See the charts below. European bonds may be less effective shock absorbers as euro area rates approach a lower bound.
