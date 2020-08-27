Building materials maker Builders FirstSource to buy BMC Stock Holdings

US Markets
U.S. residential building materials maker Builders FirstSource Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to buy smaller rival BMC Stock Holdings Inc in an all-stock deal.

BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource stock for each BMC share. Builders FirstSource's offer of $36.63 represents a premium of nearly 14% to BMC's Wednesday's close.

The combined company will have a market capitalization of $5.44 billion.

