Building materials firm Grafton to reopen many UK branches next week

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Building materials supplier Grafton Group said on Wednesday it planned to reopen many UK distribution branches on May 4 and was availing government support for about 80% of its staff in Britain and Ireland, as it grappled with a collapse in volumes due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company, which operates in Britain, Ireland and Netherlands, said its UK business is currently trading at only about 10% of normal volumes, largely from supply of materials for emergency and essential projects.

