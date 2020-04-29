Building materials firm Grafton to reopen many UK branches next week

April 29 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier Grafton Group GFTU_u.L said on Wednesday it planned to reopen many UK distribution branches on May 4 and was availing government support for about 80% of its staff in Britain and Ireland, as it grappled with a collapse in volumes due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company, which operates in Britain, Ireland and Netherlands, said its UK business is currently trading at only about 10% of normal volumes, largely from supply of materials for emergency and essential projects.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

