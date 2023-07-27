Building materials company Holcim beats forecasts in Q2

Adds details, outlook

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S expects demand for building materials to remain robust this year, the world's biggest cement maker said on Thursday, after posting sales and profit ahead of forecasts.

The Swiss company, whose results are an indicator for the health of the broader construction industry, saw its sales drop 10.9% to 7.34 billion Swiss francs in the three months to the end of June.

Much of the decline had been expected, reflecting Holcim's selling of its India business last year as well as unfavorable currency movements such as the stronger Swiss franc.

Analysts in a company-gathered consensus had forecast sales of 7.23 billion francs.

On an organic basis, which cuts out the impact of currency movements and divestments, the building materials group said its sales rose 7% during the quarter.

Holcim's recurring operating profit fell 0.6% to 1.55 billion francs, beating forecasts for 1.45 billion francs. Organically the measure was 14% higher than a year earlier.

"Holcim expects demand across its markets to remain robust and to continue profitable growth," the company said.

It confirmed its full year outlook, saying it still aimed to increase its organic sales by more than 6%. It also still aims to increase its recurring operating profit by more than 10%, and post an operating profit margin of more than 16%.

($1 = 0.8587 Swiss francs)

