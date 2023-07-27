Building materials company Holcim beats forecasts in Q2

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S reported better than expected sales and recurring operating profit during the second quarter of 2023, the world's biggest cement producer said on Thursday.

The Swiss company, whose results are an indicator for the health of the broader construction industry, saw its sales drop 10.9% to 7.34 billion Swiss francs ($8.55 billion)in the three months to the end of June.

Analysts in a company-gathered consensus had forecast sales of 7.23 billion francs.

($1 = 0.8587 Swiss francs)

