Building Markets by Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation partners about their roles, community engagement, and the importance of their work in helping women make history. We spoke with Paula Cucalón, Deputy Program Director of Building Markets on how she promotes economic empowerment, gender equality and environments that enable women-led businesses.

Tell us about Building Markets’ Women Entrepreneurs to Market project. What is its core mission?

By fostering diverse supply chains and inclusive business models, the Women Entrepreneurs to Market project contributes to building more equitable and sustainable economic ecosystems. It emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation, resilience, and long-term growth.

Through this project, Building Markets and Nasdaq are promoting economic empowerment, gender equality, and sustainable development in the region by addressing systemic barriers and fostering an enabling environment for women-led businesses. The project will empower 200 women entrepreneurs from marginalized communities in Colombia, equipping them with the necessary skills, resources, and networks to thrive in the marketplace. Through training programs, including e-learning courses, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and bootcamps, women can enhance their business growth skills and knowledge. We will also connect woman-led businesses with buyers through the BuMa Match platform. This platform serves as a bridge between suppliers and buyers, promoting diverse supply chains and enabling entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

Why is that mission so important?

The Women Entrepreneurs to Market project is a testament to the incredible potential and resilience of women entrepreneurs, particularly in Colombia where over 59% of registered businesses are led by women. It's more than just a statistic; it's a reflection of the strength, creativity, and determination of Colombian women to make their mark in the business world.

However, despite their significant presence, women entrepreneurs face hurdles that impede their growth and limit their access to markets. The project leverages data-driven insights to foster economic growth and overcome gender disparities in Colombia's business landscape. By providing direct matchmaking opportunities and connecting women entrepreneurs with buyers, Building Markets breaks down barriers and open doors to new clients. Additionally, Building Markets offers comprehensive training programs, personalized mentorship, and a supportive community to ensure that women have the resources, knowledge, and encouragement needed to succeed.

By empowering women entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and opportunities, the project aims to create a more inclusive and prosperous entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ultimately, the project isn't just about doing business; it's about empowering dreams, fueling aspirations, and lighting the path towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

This year, the theme of Nasdaq’s WHM celebrations is female inclusion and allyship, leadership, and success. What does that mean to you?

Promoting equity and closing gaps has been a fundamental aspect of my personal and professional journey. From my earliest experiences in the workforce, I've been deeply committed to fostering environments of inclusivity and fairness. I've actively engaged in initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized communities and amplifying their voices. This includes participating in community outreach programs, volunteering for organizations that support marginalized groups, and using my platform to advocate for social justice issues.

I believe that promoting equity is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for organizations and societies to thrive. By fostering a culture of leadership and empowerment, we inspire women to lead with confidence, integrity, and purpose.

Recognizing the importance of representation, I've worked tirelessly to ensure that women have a seat at the table, their voices heard, and their contributions valued. I believe that allyship is essential in advancing gender equity. I've actively fought to be an ally to women by listening to their experiences, amplifying their voices, and using my privilege to challenge systemic barriers and biases. I firmly believe that we must stand together in solidarity, supporting and uplifting one another in our collective pursuit of equality and justice. It is so important to create spaces for sorority where we can celebrate each other's successes, share our challenges, and offer support and encouragement.

Ultimately, success for me is not just about individual achievement but about creating pathways for others to succeed. By promoting a culture of inclusion and allyship we create a world where every woman can reach her full potential and contribute her talents to the greater good.

Courage and authenticity are values that I hold dear and seek to instill in others, especially to my 13-year-old daughter. I believe that by embracing our true selves and having the courage to stand up for what is right, we can effect meaningful change and create a more just and equitable world. These are the values that guide my actions and shape my approach to promoting equity and inclusion.

To celebrate the "history" part of Women's History Month—is there a woman in entrepreneurship history that you find especially inspiring?

I find Madam C.J. Walker's story incredibly inspiring, particularly during Women's History Month. Her journey resonates deeply with me because she bloomed against all odds, defying the limitations of her time and circumstances.

She faced profound adversity from an early age. Growing up in poverty and experiencing the harsh realities of racial discrimination, her background reflects the intersectionality of race, gender, and socioeconomic status that shaped her life and entrepreneurial journey.

Despite these formidable challenges, Madam Walker refused to be defined by her circumstances. She recognized the pressing needs of African American women, particularly concerning haircare, and saw an opportunity to make a difference. Drawing from her own experiences with hair loss and scalp issues, she developed a line of haircare products tailored specifically for African American women—a pioneering endeavor in a time when mainstream beauty standards largely ignored their needs.

What truly inspires me about Madam C.J. Walker is her unwavering determination to succeed against all odds. Despite facing systemic barriers and entrenched prejudices, she fearlessly pursued her entrepreneurial ambitions, charting a path to success that was unprecedented for a woman of her background.

Her story is a testament to the transformative power of resilience, perseverance, and self-belief. She has inspired me to embrace adversity, defy expectations, and strive for greatness in everything I do.

And I'm sure that in Colombia we have many Madam C.J. Walkers with great talent, passion, and a fabulous entrepreneurial vision, and they are ready to grow their business but need someone who believes in them and gives them an opportunity to shine. It's stories like these that make the partnership between Building Markets and Nasdaq so important.

What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly grant will have on the “Connecting Women Entrepreneurs to Markets,” project’s success?

The Nasdaq Foundation’s quarterly grant will provide BuMa Academy comprehensive training and mentorship opportunities to 200 women entrepreneurs and make two BuMa Match events possible through our 'Connecting Women Entrepreneurs to Markets' project. Ultimately, this initiative is more than just facilitating market connections; it's about catalyzing positive change and fostering inclusive business practices that benefit entire communities. The quarterly grant helps to make that impact possible.

The two BuMa Match events funded through the grant will engage a total of 60 women suppliers. BuMa Match goes beyond being a mere event; it's a platform designed to connect buyers and suppliers, promote diverse supply chains, and build inclusive business models. Through workshops, direct matchmaking support, and talks from inspirational speakers and allies from both the public and private sectors, we aim to provide small businesses with access to new markets, customers, and capital. By collaborating with allies such as Ministries of Commerce, Chambers of Commerce, and entities supporting business development, we aim to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to potential buyers.

The grant also makes is possible for 200 women entrepreneurs to access comprehensive training and mentorship opportunities through BuMa Academy. With courses tailored to their sector and growth goals, topics covered range from market understanding to digital marketing and internationalization. Additionally, mentorship sessions with Building Markets’ advisors offer personalized guidance and support as entrepreneurs navigate challenges and opportunities in their businesses.

What’s on the horizon in 2024 for Building Market’s Women Entrepreneurs to Market project?

Connecting women entrepreneurs to markets is a core pillar of Building Markets strategy in Colombia and globally. As we expand our outreach efforts to reach more women entrepreneurs in Colombia and across Latin America in 2024, we're also designing strategies to support women-led small businesses in enhancing their sustainability practices. Through targeted training modules and mentorship programs offered by BuMa Academy, we will be equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to adopt eco-friendly practices, reduce their carbon footprint, and seize emerging market opportunities driven by environmental sustainability. Furthermore, recognizing the importance of gender equality in business, we're integrating gender-sensitive approaches into our training and mentorship programs.

Building Markets is also a data driven organization and in 2024 we want to invest in new ways to deliver our services digitally. This includes investing in monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, to assess the effectiveness of our interventions, measure outcomes achieved by women entrepreneurs, and identify areas for improvement. This data-driven approach ensures accountability and helps demonstrate the value of the project to stakeholders, including the Nasdaq Foundation.

In addition to these efforts, we're proud to announce the establishment of a working capital fund aimed at providing financial support to small businesses. The fund has a 50% target for women-led businesses in Colombia. The fund will enable entrepreneurs to access the capital needed to invest in sustainable practices, expand their operations, and seize market opportunities—ultimately strengthening their resilience in the face of economic challenges.

By combining training, mentorship, access to finance, and a focus on sustainability and gender equality, we're laying the groundwork for a more resilient and inclusive business ecosystem in Colombia, Latin America, and beyond. Through these initiatives, we're not only empowering entrepreneurs to succeed in the short term but also positioning them to thrive in a rapidly changing global market landscape. We're excited for what lies ahead in 2024 and beyond!