Building Community In Bitcoin With Lamar Wilson

The co-founder of Black Bitcoin Billionaire spoke with us about what he’s looking forward to at Bitcoin 2021 and more.

In this mini interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with Bitcoin 2021 speaker Lamar Wilson. Wilson has spent the past couple of years building the community and spreading the message about Bitcoin. During the pandemic of 2020, Wilson founded Black Bitcoin Billionaires on Clubhouse with fellow speaker Isaiah Jackson. This massive Clubhouse has one of the most dedicated followings and has daily meetups to talk about all things Bitcoin. It has been very impressive to watch and there’s no telling how many orange pills the group has passed out.

We spoke about how the world has changed since 2019 and Wilson told me what he’s most looking forward to at Bitcoin 2021. Wilson has a booming voice and great personality, but you probably won’t catch him at the conference watching the stage; he’ll be in the halls shaking hands with fellow Bitcoiners.

Wilson will share the stage at Bitcoin 2021 with his pals Isaiah Jackson, Nimrod Lehavi, Diana Pires and host Leigh Cuen as they talk about “Who is a Bitcoiner?” on June 4, 2021, at 1:10 p.m. EST.

Be sure to give Wilson a follow on Twitter and join the Black Bitcoin Billionaire Clubhouse. If you see him at the conference, say what’s up and catch his presentation on the Stacking Sats stage!

